Election Summary Report
OFFICIAL GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT
Summary For Jurisdiction Wide, All Counters, All Races
UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS
11/07/17
21:59:58
Registered Voters 17102 - Cards Cast 5753 33.64%
Num. Report Precinct 23 - Num. Reporting 23 100.00%
Manchester VLG Council
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
336/1113
30.2%
Total Votes
957
Teresa D. Blythe
167
17.45%
Troy A. Jolly
135
14.11%
Brian S. Napier
202
21.11%
Michael F. Phipps
202
21.11%
Irene Shively
126
13.17%
Evan Sutton
125
13.06%
Manchester Board of Public Affairs
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
336/1113
30.2%
Total Votes
242
Deborah K. Clinger
242
100.00%
Peebles VLG Council
Total
Number of Precincts
2
Precincts Reporting
2
100.0%
Times Counted
347/1120
31.0%
Total Votes
1062
Sheila A. Browning
128
12.05%
Charles R Countryman
186
17.51%
Kevin W. Cross
162
15.25%
Amanda Gaffin
117
11.02%
Eugenia M. Gordley
145
13.65%
Wayne Setty
178
16.76%
Larry D. Shiveley
136
12.81%
Chris Haberzettl
8
0.75%
Write-in Votes
2
0.19%
Rome VLG Council
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
33/64
51.6%
Total Votes
3
No Petition Filed
3
100.00%
Seaman VLG Council
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
201/618
32.5%
Total Votes
514
David Merfert
111
21.60%
Bill Shelby
123
23.93%
Mike Tolle
144
28.02%
Robert G. Wright
136
26.46%
West Union Treasurer
Total
Number of Precincts
2
Precincts Reporting
2
100.0%
Times Counted
533/1768
30.1%
Total Votes
431
Shelley Gifford
431
100.00%
West Union VLG Council
Total
Number of Precincts
2
Precincts Reporting
2
100.0%
Times Counted
533/1768
30.1%
Total Votes
1544
Mark A. Brewer
305
19.75%
Randy Brewer
351
22.73%
Jason Buda
319
20.66%
Stephen D. Rothwell
323
20.92%
Ashley M. Sexton
246
15.93%
Winchester VLG Council
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
174/641
27.1%
Total Votes
319
Kevin D. Carpenter
94
29.47%
Crystal L. Platt
87
27.27%
Aaron Swackhammer
115
36.05%
Brent A. Harper
16
5.02%
Write-in Votes
7
2.19%
Winchester Board of Public Affairs
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
174/641
27.1%
Total Votes
133
Rebecca Chandler
133
100.00%
Bratton TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
265/956
27.7%
Total Votes
373
Alan Clough
186
49.87%
Wayne Hanson
187
50.13%
Brush Creek TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
321/777
41.3%
Total Votes
512
Craig R. Davis
150
29.30%
J.B. Hayslip
196
38.28%
Rick Storer
166
32.42%
Franklin TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
299/701
42.7%
Total Votes
472
Ronald E. Anderson
174
36.86%
Jeff Evans
176
37.29%
Jeff Monroe
122
25.85%
Green TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
226/421
53.7%
Total Votes
371
Beverly Cox
77
20.75%
John R. Easter
128
34.50%
Roy E. Horsley
59
15.90%
Wesley Taylor
107
28.84%
Jefferson TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
142/540
26.3%
Total Votes
196
Allen D. Horsley
87
44.39%
Lawrence Shivener
109
55.61%
Liberty TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
2
Precincts Reporting
2
100.0%
Times Counted
460/1256
36.6%
Total Votes
729
Jason Baldwin
292
40.05%
Wendell W Swearingen
251
34.43%
Nathan Vogel
186
25.51%
Manchester TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
350/1158
30.2%
Total Votes
455
Mark Morgan
248
54.51%
Earl D. Ruark
207
45.49%
Meigs TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
3
Precincts Reporting
3
100.0%
Times Counted
752/2327
32.3%
Total Votes
1261
Paul W. Baker
408
32.36%
Matt Nichols
261
20.70%
Bill Setty
348
27.60%
Bob Wallace
244
19.35%
Monroe TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
138/440
31.4%
Total Votes
170
Sam Baldwin
93
54.71%
Susan K. Lee
77
45.29%
Oliver TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
275/660
41.7%
Total Votes
480
Quintin Baker
175
36.46%
Herb Erwin
25
5.21%
Bob Hull
95
19.79%
Ethan Lightcap
133
27.71%
John Ruggles
52
10.83%
Scott TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
2
Precincts Reporting
2
100.0%
Times Counted
490/1314
37.3%
Total Votes
842
Sam Bolender
206
24.47%
Jason Hupp
236
28.03%
Jim Smiley
201
23.87%
Marty Sonner
199
23.63%
Sprigg TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
355/1138
31.2%
Total Votes
495
David Abbott
257
51.92%
Tommy Lee Mefford
238
48.08%
Tiffin TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
4
Precincts Reporting
4
100.0%
Times Counted
1003/3203
31.3%
Total Votes
1362
Richard M. Dryden
741
54.41%
Greg B. Grooms
621
45.59%
Wayne TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
264/818
32.3%
Total Votes
375
Steven W. Leonard
170
45.33%
Jimmy Tadlock
205
54.67%
Winchester TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts
2
Precincts Reporting
2
100.0%
Times Counted
413/1393
29.6%
Total Votes
569
Kirk Bunn
273
47.98%
Mike Swackhammer
296
52.02%
Southern Ohio ESC SubDistrict #8
Total
Number of Precincts
8
Precincts Reporting
8
100.0%
Times Counted
1797/5354
33.6%
Total Votes
1053
Martha Gausman
1053
100.00%
Brown County Governing Board of ESC
Total
Number of Precincts
2
Precincts Reporting
2
100.0%
Times Counted
4/5
80.0%
Total Votes
7
Betty A. Burwinkel
3
42.86%
James Castle
2
28.57%
Kenneth L. Snider
2
28.57%
Adams Co/Ohio Valley SD
Total
Number of Precincts
21
Precincts Reporting
21
100.0%
Times Counted
4721/14069
33.6%
Total Votes
10592
Judy M. Campbell
2308
21.79%
Ashley M. Davenport
802
7.57%
Rick Davis
1110
10.48%
John E. Lewis
921
8.70%
Tom Reed
1594
15.05%
David Riley
1670
15.77%
Gay Lynn Shipley
2187
20.65%
Manchester LSD
Total
Number of Precincts
4
Precincts Reporting
4
100.0%
Times Counted
1022/3005
34.0%
Total Votes
2336
Richard K. Foster
424
18.15%
Greg Penny
359
15.37%
Joshua K. Reaves
364
15.58%
Kathleen F. Stacy
465
19.91%
Troy D. Thatcher
350
14.98%
Dana Thornburg
374
16.01%
Eastern LSD
Total
Number of Precincts
2
Precincts Reporting
2
100.0%
Times Counted
4/5
80.0%
Total Votes
5
Angie Bogart
2
40.00%
Debbie Forsythe
3
60.00%
Bright LSD
Total
Number of Precincts
2
Precincts Reporting
2
100.0%
Times Counted
6/23
26.1%
Total Votes
7
Steven T. Cox
1
14.29%
Angela K. Wright
6
85.71%
Bright LSD Unexpired Term 12-31-2019
Total
Number of Precincts
2
Precincts Reporting
2
100.0%
Times Counted
6/23
26.1%
Total Votes
6
John D. Gillespie
6
100.00%
State Issue 1
Total
Number of Precincts
23
Precincts Reporting
23
100.0%
Times Counted
5753/17102
33.6%
Total Votes
5464
YES
4340
79.43%
NO
1124
20.57%
State Issue 2
Total
Number of Precincts
23
Precincts Reporting
23
100.0%
Times Counted
5753/17102
33.6%
Total Votes
5414
YES
930
17.18%
NO
4484
82.82%
Adams County Children Services Replacement
Total
Number of Precincts
23
Precincts Reporting
23
100.0%
Times Counted
5753/17102
33.6%
Total Votes
5493
For the Tax Levy
3137
57.11%
Against the Tax Levy
2356
42.89%
Adams/Scioto County ADAMHS
Total
Number of Precincts
23
Precincts Reporting
23
100.0%
Times Counted
5753/17102
33.6%
Total Votes
5442
For the Tax Levy
1853
34.05%
Against the Tax Levy
3589
65.95%
Manchester Village Fire Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
336/1113
30.2%
Total Votes
331
For the Tax Levy
247
74.62%
Against the Tax Levy
84
25.38%
Seaman Village Operating Expenses Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
201/618
32.5%
Total Votes
196
For the Tax Levy
131
66.84%
Against the Tax Levy
65
33.16%
West Union Village Cemetery Expenses Addtional
Total
Number of Precincts
2
Precincts Reporting
2
100.0%
Times Counted
533/1768
30.1%
Total Votes
511
For the Tax Levy
237
46.38%
Against the Tax Levy
274
53.62%
Winchester Village Police Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
174/641
27.1%
Total Votes
172
For the Tax Levy
137
79.65%
Against the Tax Levy
35
20.35%
Bratton Twp Fire Replacement
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
265/956
27.7%
Total Votes
258
For the Tax Levy
175
67.83%
Against the Tax Levy
83
32.17%
Franklin Twp Cemetery Replacement
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
299/701
42.7%
Total Votes
287
For the Tax Levy
171
59.58%
Against the Tax Levy
116
40.42%
Meigs Twp Cemetery Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts
3
Precincts Reporting
3
100.0%
Times Counted
752/2327
32.3%
Total Votes
735
For the Tax Levy
537
73.06%
Against the Tax Levy
198
26.94%
Oliver Twp Current Expenses Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
275/660
41.7%
Total Votes
260
For the Tax Levy
185
71.15%
Against the Tax Levy
75
28.85%
Tiffin Twp Cemetry Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts
4
Precincts Reporting
4
100.0%
Times Counted
1003/3203
31.3%
Total Votes
978
For the Tax Levy
637
65.13%
Against the Tax Levy
341
34.87%
Wayne Twp Fire Protection Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts
1
Precincts Reporting
1
100.0%
Times Counted
264/818
32.3%
Total Votes
255
For the Tax Levy
199
78.04%
Against the Tax Levy
56
21.96%