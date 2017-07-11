Election Summary Report
OFFICIAL GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT
Summary For Jurisdiction Wide, All Counters, All Races
UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS

11/07/17
21:59:58

Registered Voters 17102 - Cards Cast 5753 33.64%Num. Report Precinct 23 - Num. Reporting 23 100.00%

Manchester VLG Council
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 336/1113 30.2%
Total Votes 957
Teresa D. Blythe 167 17.45%
Troy A. Jolly 135 14.11%
Brian S. Napier 202 21.11%
Michael F. Phipps 202 21.11%
Irene Shively 126 13.17%
Evan Sutton 125 13.06%

Manchester Board of Public Affairs
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 336/1113 30.2%
Total Votes 242
Deborah K. Clinger 242 100.00%

Peebles VLG Council
Total
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100.0%
Times Counted 347/1120 31.0%
Total Votes 1062
Sheila A. Browning 128 12.05%
Charles R Countryman 186 17.51%
Kevin W. Cross 162 15.25%
Amanda Gaffin 117 11.02%
Eugenia M. Gordley 145 13.65%
Wayne Setty 178 16.76%
Larry D. Shiveley 136 12.81%
Chris Haberzettl 8 0.75%
Write-in Votes 2 0.19%

Rome VLG Council
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 33/64 51.6%
Total Votes 3
No Petition Filed 3 100.00%

Seaman VLG Council
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 201/618 32.5%
Total Votes 514
David Merfert 111 21.60%
Bill Shelby 123 23.93%
Mike Tolle 144 28.02%
Robert G. Wright 136 26.46%

West Union Treasurer
Total
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100.0%
Times Counted 533/1768 30.1%
Total Votes 431
Shelley Gifford 431 100.00%

West Union VLG Council
Total
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100.0%
Times Counted 533/1768 30.1%
Total Votes 1544
Mark A. Brewer 305 19.75%
Randy Brewer 351 22.73%
Jason Buda 319 20.66%
Stephen D. Rothwell 323 20.92%
Ashley M. Sexton 246 15.93%

Winchester VLG Council
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 174/641 27.1%
Total Votes 319
Kevin D. Carpenter 94 29.47%
Crystal L. Platt 87 27.27%
Aaron Swackhammer 115 36.05%
Brent A. Harper 16 5.02%
Write-in Votes 7 2.19%

Winchester Board of Public Affairs
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 174/641 27.1%
Total Votes 133
Rebecca Chandler 133 100.00%

Bratton TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 265/956 27.7%
Total Votes 373
Alan Clough 186 49.87%
Wayne Hanson 187 50.13%

Brush Creek TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 321/777 41.3%
Total Votes 512
Craig R. Davis 150 29.30%
J.B. Hayslip 196 38.28%
Rick Storer 166 32.42%

Franklin TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 299/701 42.7%
Total Votes 472
Ronald E. Anderson 174 36.86%
Jeff Evans 176 37.29%
Jeff Monroe 122 25.85%

Green TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 226/421 53.7%
Total Votes 371
Beverly Cox 77 20.75%
John R. Easter 128 34.50%
Roy E. Horsley 59 15.90%
Wesley Taylor 107 28.84%

Jefferson TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 142/540 26.3%
Total Votes 196
Allen D. Horsley 87 44.39%
Lawrence Shivener 109 55.61%

Liberty TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100.0%
Times Counted 460/1256 36.6%
Total Votes 729
Jason Baldwin 292 40.05%
Wendell W Swearingen 251 34.43%
Nathan Vogel 186 25.51%

Manchester TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 350/1158 30.2%
Total Votes 455
Mark Morgan 248 54.51%
Earl D. Ruark 207 45.49%

Meigs TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 3
Precincts Reporting 3 100.0%
Times Counted 752/2327 32.3%
Total Votes 1261
Paul W. Baker 408 32.36%
Matt Nichols 261 20.70%
Bill Setty 348 27.60%
Bob Wallace 244 19.35%

Monroe TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 138/440 31.4%
Total Votes 170
Sam Baldwin 93 54.71%
Susan K. Lee 77 45.29%

Oliver TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 275/660 41.7%
Total Votes 480
Quintin Baker 175 36.46%
Herb Erwin 25 5.21%
Bob Hull 95 19.79%
Ethan Lightcap 133 27.71%
John Ruggles 52 10.83%

Scott TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100.0%
Times Counted 490/1314 37.3%
Total Votes 842
Sam Bolender 206 24.47%
Jason Hupp 236 28.03%
Jim Smiley 201 23.87%
Marty Sonner 199 23.63%

Sprigg TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 355/1138 31.2%
Total Votes 495
David Abbott 257 51.92%
Tommy Lee Mefford 238 48.08%

Tiffin TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 4
Precincts Reporting 4 100.0%
Times Counted 1003/3203 31.3%
Total Votes 1362
Richard M. Dryden 741 54.41%
Greg B. Grooms 621 45.59%

Wayne TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 264/818 32.3%
Total Votes 375
Steven W. Leonard 170 45.33%
Jimmy Tadlock 205 54.67%

Winchester TWP Trustee
Total
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100.0%
Times Counted 413/1393 29.6%
Total Votes 569
Kirk Bunn 273 47.98%
Mike Swackhammer 296 52.02%

Southern Ohio ESC SubDistrict #8
Total
Number of Precincts 8
Precincts Reporting 8 100.0%
Times Counted 1797/5354 33.6%
Total Votes 1053
Martha Gausman 1053 100.00%

Brown County Governing Board of ESC
Total
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100.0%
Times Counted 4/5 80.0%
Total Votes 7
Betty A. Burwinkel 3 42.86%
James Castle 2 28.57%
Kenneth L. Snider 2 28.57%

Adams Co/Ohio Valley SD
Total
Number of Precincts 21
Precincts Reporting 21 100.0%
Times Counted 4721/14069 33.6%
Total Votes 10592
Judy M. Campbell 2308 21.79%
Ashley M. Davenport 802 7.57%
Rick Davis 1110 10.48%
John E. Lewis 921 8.70%
Tom Reed 1594 15.05%
David Riley 1670 15.77%
Gay Lynn Shipley 2187 20.65%

Manchester LSD
Total
Number of Precincts 4
Precincts Reporting 4 100.0%
Times Counted 1022/3005 34.0%
Total Votes 2336
Richard K. Foster 424 18.15%
Greg Penny 359 15.37%
Joshua K. Reaves 364 15.58%
Kathleen F. Stacy 465 19.91%
Troy D. Thatcher 350 14.98%
Dana Thornburg 374 16.01%

Eastern LSD
Total
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100.0%
Times Counted 4/5 80.0%
Total Votes 5
Angie Bogart 2 40.00%
Debbie Forsythe 3 60.00%

Bright LSD
Total
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100.0%
Times Counted 6/23 26.1%
Total Votes 7
Steven T. Cox 1 14.29%
Angela K. Wright 6 85.71%

Bright LSD Unexpired Term 12-31-2019
Total
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100.0%
Times Counted 6/23 26.1%
Total Votes 6
John D. Gillespie 6 100.00%

State Issue 1
Total
Number of Precincts 23
Precincts Reporting 23 100.0%
Times Counted 5753/17102 33.6%
Total Votes 5464
YES 4340 79.43%
NO 1124 20.57%

State Issue 2
Total
Number of Precincts 23
Precincts Reporting 23 100.0%
Times Counted 5753/17102 33.6%
Total Votes 5414
YES 930 17.18%
NO 4484 82.82%

Adams County Children Services Replacement
Total
Number of Precincts 23
Precincts Reporting 23 100.0%
Times Counted 5753/17102 33.6%
Total Votes 5493
For the Tax Levy 3137 57.11%
Against the Tax Levy 2356 42.89%

Adams/Scioto County ADAMHS
Total
Number of Precincts 23
Precincts Reporting 23 100.0%
Times Counted 5753/17102 33.6%
Total Votes 5442
For the Tax Levy 1853 34.05%
Against the Tax Levy 3589 65.95%

Manchester Village Fire Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 336/1113 30.2%
Total Votes 331
For the Tax Levy 247 74.62%
Against the Tax Levy 84 25.38%

Seaman Village Operating Expenses Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 201/618 32.5%
Total Votes 196
For the Tax Levy 131 66.84%
Against the Tax Levy 65 33.16%

West Union Village Cemetery Expenses Addtional
Total
Number of Precincts 2
Precincts Reporting 2 100.0%
Times Counted 533/1768 30.1%
Total Votes 511
For the Tax Levy 237 46.38%
Against the Tax Levy 274 53.62%

Winchester Village Police Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 174/641 27.1%
Total Votes 172
For the Tax Levy 137 79.65%
Against the Tax Levy 35 20.35%

Bratton Twp Fire Replacement
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 265/956 27.7%
Total Votes 258
For the Tax Levy 175 67.83%
Against the Tax Levy 83 32.17%

Franklin Twp Cemetery Replacement
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 299/701 42.7%
Total Votes 287
For the Tax Levy 171 59.58%
Against the Tax Levy 116 40.42%

Meigs Twp Cemetery Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts 3
Precincts Reporting 3 100.0%
Times Counted 752/2327 32.3%
Total Votes 735
For the Tax Levy 537 73.06%
Against the Tax Levy 198 26.94%

Oliver Twp Current Expenses Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 275/660 41.7%
Total Votes 260
For the Tax Levy 185 71.15%
Against the Tax Levy 75 28.85%

Tiffin Twp Cemetry Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts 4
Precincts Reporting 4 100.0%
Times Counted 1003/3203 31.3%
Total Votes 978
For the Tax Levy 637 65.13%
Against the Tax Levy 341 34.87%

Wayne Twp Fire Protection Renewal
Total
Number of Precincts 1
Precincts Reporting 1 100.0%
Times Counted 264/818 32.3%
Total Votes 255
For the Tax Levy 199 78.04%
Against the Tax Levy 56 21.96%