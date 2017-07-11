SUMMARY REPORT Brown County, Ohio Unofficial Results Run Date:11/07/17 General Election RUN TIME:09:55 PM November 7, 2017 VOTES PERCENT PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 32) . . . . . 32 100.00 REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL . . . . . 28,625 BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL. . . . . . . 8,651 VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL . . . . . . 30.22 Judge of Municipal Court Vote for not more than 1 (WITH 32 OF 32 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Michele L. Harris. . . . . . . . 2,053 24.82 Jessica A. Little. . . . . . . . 2,134 25.80 Joe Worley . . . . . . . . . . 4,085 49.38 Member of Council - Aberdeen Village Vote for not more than 4 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Tom Birt. . . . . . . . . . . 141 24.39 Shari Lang-Stafford . . . . . . . 196 33.91 David Wireman . . . . . . . . . 241 41.70 Member of Council - Fayetteville Village Vote for not more than 4 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Eileen Erion . . . . . . . . . 34 19.77 Wendy L. Evans. . . . . . . . . 47 27.33 Tina M. Houk . . . . . . . . . 46 26.74 Frank E. South. . . . . . . . . 45 26.16 Member of Council - Georgetown Village Vote for not more than 4 (WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Andrew Clift . . . . . . . . . 415 22.98 Kelly L. Cornette. . . . . . . . 465 25.75 David M. Guenther. . . . . . . . 325 18.00 Wade Highlander . . . . . . . . 482 26.69 WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 119 6.59 Member of Council - Higginsport Village Vote for not more than 4 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Jennifer L. Elliott . . . . . . . 21 33.87 Jim Ferguson . . . . . . . . . 41 66.13 Member of Council - Hamersville Village Vote for not more than 4 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 Board of Trustees of Public Affairs - Hamersville Village Vote for not more than 1 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 Member of Council - Mt. Orab Village Vote for not more than 4 (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) David Brenner . . . . . . . . . 292 24.62 Joe W. Howser . . . . . . . . . 369 31.11 Daniel S. Reed. . . . . . . . . 260 21.92 Herm Scott . . . . . . . . . . 265 22.34 Board of Trustees of Public Affairs - Mt. Orab Village Vote for not more than 1 (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 Member of Council - Ripley Village Vote for not more than 4 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Nowana Bingaman . . . . . . . . 231 20.52 Dianne M. Carrington. . . . . . . 148 13.14 Kathy L. Lewis. . . . . . . . . 200 17.76 Charles Poole . . . . . . . . . 204 18.12 Linda South. . . . . . . . . . 120 10.66 Alvin J. Wallace . . . . . . . . 223 19.80 Mayor - Russellville Village (Unexpired term ending 12-31-2019) Vote for not more than 1 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) NO CANDIDATE FILED . . . . . . . 0 Member of Council - Russellville Village Vote for not more than 4 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Paula Neu . . . . . . . . . . 73 58.40 Ricky Steele . . . . . . . . . 52 41.60 Mayor - Sardinia Village (Unexpired term ending 12-31-2019) Vote for not more than 1 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Greg Cassidy . . . . . . . . . 135 100.00 Member of Council - Sardinia Village Vote for not more than 4 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Juanita Watson. . . . . . . . . 133 100.00 Township Trustees - Byrd Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Shannon W. Wagoner . . . . . . . 121 100.00 Township Trustees - Clark Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) William Neal . . . . . . . . . 339 100.00 Township Trustees - Eagle Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Bob Burns . . . . . . . . . . 159 41.09 Robert E. Hare. . . . . . . . . 116 29.97 Bill L. Williams II . . . . . . . 112 28.94 Township Trustees - Franklin Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Nicholas E. Dailey . . . . . . . 245 50.20 Mike Kress . . . . . . . . . . 243 49.80 Township Trustees - Green Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Gary R. Frye . . . . . . . . . 292 50.26 Mike L. Spitznagel . . . . . . . 289 49.74 Township Trustees - Huntington Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Ilene Chamberlain. . . . . . . . 264 25.02 Randy Dugan. . . . . . . . . . 264 25.02 Coletta Brell Hamilton . . . . . . 79 7.49 Shaun Scott. . . . . . . . . . 289 27.39 Ray Stamper. . . . . . . . . . 159 15.07 Township Trustees - Jefferson Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Aaron Moran. . . . . . . . . . 222 44.49 Gary E. Pickerill. . . . . . . . 277 55.51 Township Trustees - Jackson Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Tim Ratliff. . . . . . . . . . 266 54.51 James Rau . . . . . . . . . . 222 45.49 Township Trustees - Lewis Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Wayne Johnson . . . . . . . . . 242 26.54 Randy Waterfield . . . . . . . . 327 35.86 Danny R. Wisby. . . . . . . . . 343 37.61 Township Trustees - Pike Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Jay L. Anderson . . . . . . . . 431 48.81 Roger D. Griffith. . . . . . . . 452 51.19 Township Trustees - Pleasant Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Austin Carrington. . . . . . . . 671 36.51 Dennis Daulton. . . . . . . . . 532 28.94 Frank W. Helbling. . . . . . . . 635 34.55 Township Trustees - Perry Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED) David L. Brinkman. . . . . . . . 524 28.65 David E. Holden . . . . . . . . 421 23.02 Jimmy Johnson . . . . . . . . . 397 21.71 L. Jeff Wiederhold . . . . . . . 487 26.63 Township Trustees - Sterling Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Stephen Barber. . . . . . . . . 108 8.69 Mitchell L. Corbin . . . . . . . 178 14.32 Joseph H. Horton . . . . . . . . 232 18.66 Sherri E. Kissinger . . . . . . . 156 12.55 Steve Mezger . . . . . . . . . 189 15.21 Todd Richter . . . . . . . . . 380 30.57 Township Trustees - Scott Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) David Smiley . . . . . . . . . 164 56.16 Jamie Swearingen . . . . . . . . 128 43.84 Township Trustees - Scott Township (Unexpired term ending 12-31-2019) Vote for not more than 1 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Laura L. Hanselman . . . . . . . 111 47.03 Travis Vaughn . . . . . . . . . 125 52.97 Township Trustees - Union Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Mark W. Kinder. . . . . . . . . 453 40.52 Jeff Linebaugh. . . . . . . . . 300 26.83 Martin Plymesser . . . . . . . . 365 32.65 Township Trustees - Washington Township Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Danny Bolender. . . . . . . . . 263 46.06 Janie Wills. . . . . . . . . . 308 53.94 Township Fiscal Officer - Washington Township (Unexpired term ending 3-31-2020) Vote for not more than 1 (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Kathy J. Berry. . . . . . . . . 350 100.00 Brown County Educational Service Center Vote for not more than 3 (WITH 29 OF 29 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Betty A. Burwinkel . . . . . . . 3,331 32.50 James Castle . . . . . . . . . 3,517 34.32 Kenneth L. Snider. . . . . . . . 3,400 33.18 Clermont County Educational Service Center Vote for not more than 3 (WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Sharon Averwater . . . . . . . . 20 25.64 Doug Ginn . . . . . . . . . . 18 23.08 Jimmi McIntosh. . . . . . . . . 12 15.38 Jim Napier . . . . . . . . . . 20 25.64 Mariann Strosnider . . . . . . . 8 10.26 Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, Sub-District #2 Vote for not more than 1 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Richard Peck . . . . . . . . . 5 100.00 Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, Sub-district #6 Vote for not more than 1 (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Dennis Mount . . . . . . . . . 9 100.00 Member of Board of Education - Blanchester Local School District Vote for not more than 3 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Darlene Blanton . . . . . . . . 0 Dwayne Dearth . . . . . . . . . 0 Joe Falgner. . . . . . . . . . 8 42.11 Kathy Gephart . . . . . . . . . 5 26.32 Jack D. Long . . . . . . . . . 3 15.79 Lois Wainscott. . . . . . . . . 0 Betsy Wellman . . . . . . . . . 1 5.26 Mike Williams . . . . . . . . . 0 Kyle Wilson. . . . . . . . . . 2 10.53 Member of Board of Education - Bethel-Tate Local School District Vote for not more than 3 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Chris Baker. . . . . . . . . . 0 Melanie Brandenburger . . . . . . 0 David R. Brannock. . . . . . . . 0 Charles Napier. . . . . . . . . 0 Brandy Pryor . . . . . . . . . 0 Tiffiany Riddle . . . . . . . . 0 Bill Shula . . . . . . . . . . 0 Member of Board of Education - Bethel-Tate Local School District (Unexpired term ending 12-31-2019) Vote for not more than 1 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Gary L. Shepherd . . . . . . . . 0 Member of Board of Education - Clermont Northeastern Local School District Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Danny Ilhardt . . . . . . . . . 10 71.43 Mike Mantel. . . . . . . . . . 4 28.57 Member of Board of Education - Eastern Local School District Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 9 OF 9 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Angie Bogart . . . . . . . . . 1,025 46.21 Debbie Forsythe . . . . . . . . 1,193 53.79 Member of Board of Education - Fayetteville-Perry Local School District Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED) WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 123 100.00 Member of Board of Education - Georgetown Exempted Village School District Vote for not more than 3 (WITH 10 OF 10 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Dick Colwell . . . . . . . . . 858 32.56 Jonathan Linkous . . . . . . . . 865 32.83 Ralph Sininger. . . . . . . . . 912 34.61 Member of Board of Education - Lynchburg-Clay Local School District Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Kristen L. Greenawalt . . . . . . 9 42.86 Gary R. West . . . . . . . . . 12 57.14 Member of Board of Education - Ripley-Union Local School District Vote for not more than 3 (WITH 9 OF 9 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Glenda Huff. . . . . . . . . . 905 30.27 Daniel L. Oberschlake . . . . . . 868 29.03 John T. Schwierling . . . . . . . 467 15.62 Jeffrey A. White . . . . . . . . 750 25.08 Member of Board of Education - Western Brown Local School District Vote for not more than 2 (WITH 14 OF 14 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Lynette K. Garrett . . . . . . . 1,341 43.13 Jennifer Patrick . . . . . . . . 1,768 56.87 Member of Board of Education - Western Brown Local School District (Unexpired term ending 12-31-2019) Vote for not more than 1 (WITH 14 OF 14 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Scott Moore. . . . . . . . . . 1,927 100.00 Member of Board of Education - Williamsburg Local School District Vote for not more than 3 (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) Jeff Cummins . . . . . . . . . 14 32.56 Brandon Lindsey . . . . . . . . 14 32.56 Greg A. Wells . . . . . . . . . 15 34.88 Issue1 - Victims Rights (WITH 32 OF 32 PRECINCTS COUNTED) YES . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,971 83.04 NO. . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,424 16.96 Issue2 - Prescription Drugs (WITH 32 OF 32 PRECINCTS COUNTED) YES . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,313 15.65 NO. . . . . . . . . . . . . 7,076 84.35 Brown County Senior Services Tax Levy (WITH 32 OF 32 PRECINCTS COUNTED) FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 6,372 75.19 AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 2,102 24.81 Higginsport Fire Tax Levy (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 46 77.97 AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 13 22.03 Russellville EMS Tax Levy (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 69 69.70 AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 30 30.30 Russellville Fire Tax Levy (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 70 70.71 AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 29 29.29 Sardinia Street Repair Tax Levy (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 74 38.34 AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 119 61.66 Clark Twp Fire/EMS Tax Levy (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 279 70.45 AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 117 29.55 Eagle Twp Cemeteries Tax Levy (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 120 51.50 AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 113 48.50 Huntington Twp Fire Tax Levy (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 449 74.46 AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 154 25.54 Lewis Twp Fire/EMS Tax Levy (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED) FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 313 60.66 AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 203 39.34 Scott Twp Fire/EMS Tax Levy (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) FOR THE TAX LEVY . . . . . . . . 183 73.49 AGAINST THE TAX LEVY. . . . . . . 66 26.51 Liquor Option - Hower's Discount LLC (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED) YES . . . . . . . . . . . . 106 63.10 NO. . . . . . . . . . . . . 62 36.90