SUMMARY REPORT        Brown County, Ohio               Unofficial Results
Run Date:11/07/17     General Election
RUN TIME:09:55 PM     November 7, 2017

                                                       VOTES PERCENT

           PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 32) .  .  .  .  .        32  100.00
           REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL .  .  .  .  .    28,625
           BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL.  .  .  .  .  .  .     8,651
           VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL  .  .  .  .  .  .             30.22

          Judge of Municipal Court
          Vote for not more than  1
              (WITH 32 OF 32 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Michele L. Harris.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,053   24.82
           Jessica A. Little.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,134   25.80
           Joe Worley .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     4,085   49.38

          Member of Council - Aberdeen Village
          Vote for not more than  4
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Tom Birt.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       141   24.39
           Shari Lang-Stafford .  .  .  .  .  .  .       196   33.91
           David Wireman .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       241   41.70

          Member of Council - Fayetteville Village
          Vote for not more than  4
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Eileen Erion  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        34   19.77
           Wendy L. Evans.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        47   27.33
           Tina M. Houk  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        46   26.74
           Frank E. South.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        45   26.16

          Member of Council - Georgetown Village
          Vote for not more than  4
              (WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Andrew Clift  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       415   22.98
           Kelly L. Cornette.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       465   25.75
           David M. Guenther.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       325   18.00
           Wade Highlander  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       482   26.69
           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       119    6.59

          Member of Council - Higginsport Village
          Vote for not more than  4
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Jennifer L. Elliott .  .  .  .  .  .  .        21   33.87
           Jim Ferguson  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        41   66.13

          Member of Council - Hamersville Village
          Vote for not more than  4
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           NO CANDIDATE FILED  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0

          Board of Trustees of Public Affairs - Hamersville
          Village
          Vote for not more than  1
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           NO CANDIDATE FILED  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0

          Member of Council - Mt. Orab Village
          Vote for not more than  4
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           David Brenner .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       292   24.62
           Joe W. Howser .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       369   31.11
           Daniel S. Reed.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       260   21.92
           Herm Scott .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       265   22.34

          Board of Trustees of Public Affairs - Mt. Orab Village
          Vote for not more than  1
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           NO CANDIDATE FILED  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0

          Member of Council - Ripley Village
          Vote for not more than  4
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Nowana Bingaman  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       231   20.52
           Dianne M. Carrington.  .  .  .  .  .  .       148   13.14
           Kathy L. Lewis.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       200   17.76
           Charles Poole .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       204   18.12
           Linda South.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       120   10.66
           Alvin J. Wallace .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       223   19.80

          Mayor - Russellville Village
          (Unexpired term ending 12-31-2019)
          Vote for not more than  1
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           NO CANDIDATE FILED  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0

          Member of Council - Russellville Village
          Vote for not more than  4
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Paula Neu  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        73   58.40
           Ricky Steele  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        52   41.60

          Mayor - Sardinia Village
          (Unexpired term ending 12-31-2019)
          Vote for not more than  1
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Greg Cassidy  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       135  100.00

          Member of Council - Sardinia Village
          Vote for not more than  4
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Juanita Watson.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       133  100.00

          Township Trustees - Byrd Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Shannon W. Wagoner  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       121  100.00

          Township Trustees - Clark Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           William Neal  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       339  100.00

          Township Trustees - Eagle Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Bob Burns  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       159   41.09
           Robert E. Hare.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       116   29.97
           Bill L. Williams II .  .  .  .  .  .  .       112   28.94

          Township Trustees - Franklin Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Nicholas E. Dailey  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       245   50.20
           Mike Kress .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       243   49.80

          Township Trustees - Green Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Gary R. Frye  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       292   50.26
           Mike L. Spitznagel  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       289   49.74

          Township Trustees - Huntington Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Ilene Chamberlain.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       264   25.02
           Randy Dugan.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       264   25.02
           Coletta Brell Hamilton .  .  .  .  .  .        79    7.49
           Shaun Scott.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       289   27.39
           Ray Stamper.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       159   15.07

          Township Trustees - Jefferson Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Aaron Moran.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       222   44.49
           Gary E. Pickerill.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       277   55.51

          Township Trustees - Jackson Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Tim Ratliff.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       266   54.51
           James Rau  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       222   45.49

          Township Trustees - Lewis Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Wayne Johnson .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       242   26.54
           Randy Waterfield .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       327   35.86
           Danny R. Wisby.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       343   37.61

          Township Trustees - Pike Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Jay L. Anderson  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       431   48.81
           Roger D. Griffith.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       452   51.19

          Township Trustees - Pleasant Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Austin Carrington.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       671   36.51
           Dennis Daulton.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       532   28.94
           Frank W. Helbling.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       635   34.55

          Township Trustees - Perry Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           David L. Brinkman.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       524   28.65
           David E. Holden  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       421   23.02
           Jimmy Johnson .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       397   21.71
           L. Jeff Wiederhold  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       487   26.63

          Township Trustees - Sterling Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Stephen Barber.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       108    8.69
           Mitchell L. Corbin  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       178   14.32
           Joseph H. Horton .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       232   18.66
           Sherri E. Kissinger .  .  .  .  .  .  .       156   12.55
           Steve Mezger  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       189   15.21
           Todd Richter  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       380   30.57

          Township Trustees - Scott Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           David Smiley  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       164   56.16
           Jamie Swearingen .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       128   43.84

          Township Trustees - Scott Township
          (Unexpired term ending 12-31-2019)
          Vote for not more than  1
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Laura L. Hanselman  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       111   47.03
           Travis Vaughn .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       125   52.97

          Township Trustees - Union Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Mark W. Kinder.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       453   40.52
           Jeff Linebaugh.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       300   26.83
           Martin Plymesser .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       365   32.65

          Township Trustees - Washington Township
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Danny Bolender.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       263   46.06
           Janie Wills.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       308   53.94

          Township Fiscal Officer - Washington Township
          (Unexpired term ending 3-31-2020)
          Vote for not more than  1
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Kathy J. Berry.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       350  100.00

          Brown County Educational Service Center
          Vote for not more than  3
              (WITH 29 OF 29 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Betty A. Burwinkel  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     3,331   32.50
           James Castle  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     3,517   34.32
           Kenneth L. Snider.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     3,400   33.18

          Clermont County Educational Service Center
          Vote for not more than  3
              (WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Sharon Averwater .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        20   25.64
           Doug Ginn  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        18   23.08
           Jimmi McIntosh.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        12   15.38
           Jim Napier .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        20   25.64
           Mariann Strosnider  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         8   10.26

          Southern Ohio Educational Service Center,
          Sub-District #2
          Vote for not more than  1
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Richard Peck  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         5  100.00

          Southern Ohio Educational Service Center,
          Sub-district #6
          Vote for not more than  1
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Dennis Mount  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         9  100.00

          Member of Board of Education - Blanchester Local
          School District
          Vote for not more than  3
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Darlene Blanton  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0
           Dwayne Dearth .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0
           Joe Falgner.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         8   42.11
           Kathy Gephart .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         5   26.32
           Jack D. Long  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         3   15.79
           Lois Wainscott.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0
           Betsy Wellman .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         1    5.26
           Mike Williams .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0
           Kyle Wilson.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         2   10.53

          Member of Board of Education - Bethel-Tate Local
          School District
          Vote for not more than  3
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Chris Baker.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0
           Melanie Brandenburger  .  .  .  .  .  .         0
           David R. Brannock.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0
           Charles Napier.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0
           Brandy Pryor  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0
           Tiffiany Riddle  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0
           Bill Shula .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0

          Member of Board of Education - Bethel-Tate Local
          School District (Unexpired term ending 12-31-2019)
          Vote for not more than  1
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Gary L. Shepherd .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         0

          Member of Board of Education - Clermont Northeastern
          Local School District
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Danny Ilhardt .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        10   71.43
           Mike Mantel.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .         4   28.57

          Member of Board of Education - Eastern Local
          School District
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 9 OF 9 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Angie Bogart  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,025   46.21
           Debbie Forsythe  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,193   53.79

          Member of Board of Education - Fayetteville-Perry
          Local School District
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       123  100.00

          Member of Board of Education - Georgetown Exempted
          Village School District
          Vote for not more than  3
              (WITH 10 OF 10 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Dick Colwell  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       858   32.56
           Jonathan Linkous .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       865   32.83
           Ralph Sininger.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       912   34.61

          Member of Board of Education - Lynchburg-Clay
          Local School District
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Kristen L. Greenawalt  .  .  .  .  .  .         9   42.86
           Gary R. West  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        12   57.14

          Member of Board of Education - Ripley-Union
          Local School District
          Vote for not more than  3
              (WITH 9 OF 9 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Glenda Huff.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       905   30.27
           Daniel L. Oberschlake  .  .  .  .  .  .       868   29.03
           John T. Schwierling .  .  .  .  .  .  .       467   15.62
           Jeffrey A. White .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       750   25.08

          Member of Board of Education - Western Brown
          Local School District
          Vote for not more than  2
              (WITH 14 OF 14 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Lynette K. Garrett  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,341   43.13
           Jennifer Patrick .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,768   56.87

          Member of Board of Education - Western Brown Local
          School District (Unexpired term ending 12-31-2019)
          Vote for not more than  1
              (WITH 14 OF 14 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Scott Moore.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,927  100.00

          Member of Board of Education - Williamsburg
          Local School District
          Vote for not more than  3
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           Jeff Cummins  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        14   32.56
           Brandon Lindsey  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        14   32.56
           Greg A. Wells .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        15   34.88

          Issue1 - Victims Rights
              (WITH 32 OF 32 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           YES  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     6,971   83.04
           NO.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,424   16.96

          Issue2 - Prescription Drugs
              (WITH 32 OF 32 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           YES  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,313   15.65
           NO.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     7,076   84.35

          Brown County Senior Services Tax Levy
              (WITH 32 OF 32 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           FOR THE TAX LEVY .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     6,372   75.19
           AGAINST THE TAX LEVY.  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,102   24.81

          Higginsport Fire Tax Levy
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           FOR THE TAX LEVY .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        46   77.97
           AGAINST THE TAX LEVY.  .  .  .  .  .  .        13   22.03

          Russellville EMS Tax Levy
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           FOR THE TAX LEVY .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        69   69.70
           AGAINST THE TAX LEVY.  .  .  .  .  .  .        30   30.30

          Russellville Fire Tax Levy
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           FOR THE TAX LEVY .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        70   70.71
           AGAINST THE TAX LEVY.  .  .  .  .  .  .        29   29.29

          Sardinia Street Repair Tax Levy
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           FOR THE TAX LEVY .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        74   38.34
           AGAINST THE TAX LEVY.  .  .  .  .  .  .       119   61.66

          Clark Twp Fire/EMS Tax Levy
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           FOR THE TAX LEVY .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       279   70.45
           AGAINST THE TAX LEVY.  .  .  .  .  .  .       117   29.55

          Eagle Twp Cemeteries Tax Levy
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           FOR THE TAX LEVY .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       120   51.50
           AGAINST THE TAX LEVY.  .  .  .  .  .  .       113   48.50

          Huntington Twp Fire Tax Levy
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           FOR THE TAX LEVY .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       449   74.46
           AGAINST THE TAX LEVY.  .  .  .  .  .  .       154   25.54

          Lewis Twp Fire/EMS Tax Levy
              (WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           FOR THE TAX LEVY .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       313   60.66
           AGAINST THE TAX LEVY.  .  .  .  .  .  .       203   39.34

          Scott Twp Fire/EMS Tax Levy
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           FOR THE TAX LEVY .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       183   73.49
           AGAINST THE TAX LEVY.  .  .  .  .  .  .        66   26.51

          Liquor Option - Hower's Discount LLC
              (WITH 1 OF 1 PRECINCTS COUNTED)
           YES  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       106   63.10
           NO.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        62   36.90